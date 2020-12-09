The 7 best holiday movies and shows on Netflix right now

Netflix ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ premiered on Netflix in November 2020.

Netflix has many holiday-themed movies and TV-shows on its streaming service and Insider is here to recommend the ones most worth your time.

From the new musical “Jingle Jangle” to the sweet series “Dash and Lily,” we’ve rounded up the best Netflix originals you can watch in December 2020.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in David E. Talbert’s ‘Jingle Jangle.’

What it’s about: “Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter – and a long-forgotten invention – to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.”

Why you should watch it: “Jingle Jangle” has a classic musical feel, with standout original songs, incredible costume design, and lots of unexpected story turns along the way. There are some scenes that use gorgeous stop-motion animation, too.

Any family will enjoy this new Netflix original, especially if they love musicals.

“Klaus”

Netflix A scene from ‘Klaus.’

What it’s about: “A young postman and a reclusive toymaker become unlikely friends in ‘Klaus,’ an animated Santa Claus origin story by the co-creator of ‘Despicable Me.'”

Why you should watch it: “Klaus” is a phenomenal story about how a single act of kindness and selflessness can change not just your own life, but maybe even the whole world.

Though the movie includes some surprisingly dark violence, in the end it’s counterbalanced by a heap of holiday magic.

“Klaus” is also one of the most beautifully animated movies that’s been made in the recent decade, with a 2D hand-drawn technique used in an innovative way to make the characters seem almost 3D.

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays”

Netflix Paul, Prue, Noel, and Sandy all on the coming season of ‘The Great British Baking Show Holidays.’

What it’s about: “Deck the halls with sugar, butter, and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.”

Why you should watch it: There are now three seasons of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” available for Netflix viewers in the US. Instead of the typically weekly competition with new contestants, this mini-season brings back fan favourites from older seasons and has them make a few holiday-themed desserts. It’s a great bonus instalment for anyone who loves watching the UK baking show.

“A Christmas Prince”

Netflix Ben Lamb and Rose McIver costar in ‘A Christmas Prince.’

What it’s about: “Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king.”

Why you should watch it: Anyone familiar with Netflix original movies these days knows one thing: Netflix is trying to corner the holiday movie market. That means there is a bevy of super corny, low-budget Christmas movies on Netflix for your amusement.

The amount of adorable corny contained in “A Christmas Prince” movie is bananas. You’ll have so much fun watching it, if only to marvel at how off-the-rails it can get.

“The Knight Before Christmas”

Brooke Palmer/Netflix Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse costar in ‘The Knight Before Christmas.’

What it’s about: “Medieval magic sends a 14th-century knight to modern-day Ohio, where he falls for a high school science teacher who’s disillusioned by love.”

Why you should watch it: In the same vein as “A Christmas Prince,” this movie is an extremely cheesy, high-concept holiday rom-com. It’s corny in the best way and the chemistry between the two lead stars helps the romance seem believable.

“The Christmas Chronicles”

Netflix Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’

What it’s about: “[‘The Christmas Chronicles’] tells the story of sister and brother, Kate and Teddy Pierce, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about.”

Why you should watch it: This movie is worth it for Kurt Russell as Santa Clause alone. Don’t worry if you find yourself oddly attracted to him … that honestly seems like the point.

Hot Santa aside, “The Christmas Chronicles” is actually a sweet family story that gets serious about loss, grief, and how families can come together around the holiday season.

“Dash and Lily”

Netflix Midori Francis costars in ‘Dash and Lily.’

What it’s about: “Opposites attract at Christmas as cynical Dash and sunny Lily trade messages and dares in a red notebook they pass back and forth around New York City.”

Why you should watch it: This new Netflix TV show has a 100% “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the series for its charming, feel-good story. It’s also easy to binge, with just eight 25-minute episodes in the first season. If there’s one thing we love right now, it’s short-TV mixed with the warm comfort of a holiday story.

