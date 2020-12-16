Stunning photos of US landmarks decked out for the holidays

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images The New York Stock Exchange lit up for Christmas.

Famous buildings and landmarks across the US are lit up for the winter holidays.

The famous Rockefeller Christmas Tree is on display in Manhattan.

The Grove in Los Angeles is decorated with wreaths and a giant Christmas tree.

The White House and the Capitol Building each have their own official Christmas trees.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Across the US, famous buildings and notable landmarks are lit up for the winter holidays.

From the White House in Washington, DC, to the famous Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree in New York City, holiday cheer takes the form of light displays, decorative trees, and even drive-thru Christmas experiences.

Here are 11 landmark sites all decked out for the holidays.

Rockefeller Centre’s famous Christmas tree is on full display in New York City.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images The Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree.

An owl was found inside the 75-foot Norway spruce when it reached New York City this year.

The New York Stock Exchange is lit up in red and green.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Christmas decorations seen all around the New York Stock Exchange.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. It was completed in 1903 and cost $US4 million to build.

The Oculus Transit Hub in New York City shines with snowflakes and blue lights.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images The Oculus Transit Hub.

The Oculus, designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, was completed in 2016. It was planned as part of the rebuilding of lower Manhattan after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The city’s newest landmark, the Vessel in Hudson Yards, is also aglow this year.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Hudson Yards decorated with Christmas lights.

The Vessel, a honeycomb-like structure in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighbourhood, opened in 2019 and cost $US200 million to construct.

In Washington, DC, the National Christmas Tree shines on the White House Ellipse, a tradition that dates back to 1923.

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The National Christmas Tree.

This year’s 18.5-foot tree came from Dan and Bryan Trees in West Virginia.

The National Menorah is also on display on the White House Ellipse.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images The White House is seen behind the newly lit National Menorah.

President Jimmy Carter was the first president to recognise Hanukkah with a menorah lighting on the Ellipse in 1979.

The US Capitol has its own Christmas tree, lit every year by the speaker of the House.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images The Capitol Christmas tree.

The 55-foot tall Engelmann spruce was harvested in western Colorado.

Dana Point Harbour in California hosts its 46th Holiday Harbour Lights display this year.

Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images Holiday Harbour Lights in Dana Point.

The display includes a Candy Cane Lane, a “Merry Kiss Me” arch, and boat rides with Santa.

The Farmers Market LA in Hollywood, also known as The Grove, is full of Christmas cheer.

aronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images The Farmers Market LA outdoor shopping mall.

The Original Farmers Market dates back to 1934. Before that, it was a dairy ranch and an oil field.

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, hosted a drive-thru Christmas event.

David Ryder/Getty Images Starlight Lane in Seattle, Washington.

Since NFL games are being played with no or limited audiences, the stadium’s parking garage was repurposed to create a drive-thru Christmas event called Starlight Lane. Drivers listen to the synchronised soundtrack on a radio station as they pass holiday scenes such as Santa Claus and his elves.

Stockbridge, Massachusetts, was made famous by Norman Rockwell’s painting of Main Street during the holiday season.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Naumkeag in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Naumkeag, an old estate in Stockbridge that once belonged to Joseph Choate, is transformed into a winter wonderland with over 200,000 lights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.