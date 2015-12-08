17 Christmas gifts that bankers will love

Bankers may be paid a lot more than the average worker in Britain, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank finding a good Christmas present for a financier in your life some.

They need to look smart and sharp for work, but they also would really appreciate some lifestyle gadgets and leisure products that would make their little bit of downtime a lot more fun.

Check out our round-up of some of the top gifts to give bankers this Christmas below.

Make travelling a lot more organised with the ShelfPack. Shelfpack Bankers often have to go on a lot of work trips, getting around the world to seal a deal. The ShelfPack is a pretty cool practical gadget that will make their life a lot easier. The suitcase has built in shelves which means wherever they are, they don't have to worry about unpacking and or ironing at all. Price: £232 ($350) Commute around the city without the use of public transport with a Micro Scooter with a suitcase. Micro Scooter Micro Scooter's Kickboard is the new executive choice for getting around the city. The suitcase and trolley in one is designed to help you move quickly and effortlessly through airports and around town and only weighs 5 kg. It's also approved to be taken as hand luggage with most airlines and fits in the overhead luggage compartments, meaning that you can zip around airports if you're running late. Price: £299.95 ($452) Get them a supercar without breaking the bank with Virgin Experience Days package. Virgin Holidays This awesome present gives someone the choice of driving three out of 12 supercars on offer, which include an Audi R8, Aston Martin, Ariel Atom, Lamborghini and Ferrari. Best of all, the price tag isn't as eye-watering as you'd expect from anything involving a supercar. The Virgin Experience Days' allows you to drive a total distance of nine miles across three supercars and can take part in a high-speed passenger ride as well. It comes with a photo of you driving one of the cars around the track and a souvenir driving certificate, amongst other extras. Price: £99 ($149) If you've got a bit more money to play with, how about a tailor-made suit from Savile Row. Anderson & Sheppard/ Facebook Working in the City means you always have to look the part and wearing a fine suit is a big part of that. Why not get them a bespoke suit from the famous street of tailors in Savile Row? Anderson & Sheppard are one of the most famous suit makers in London and it can take nine pairs of hands to make one of their suits. Price: Starts at £3,500 ($5,273) Can't afford to get a tailor-made suit? Well get them the next best thing -- a suit onesie called the 'Suitsy.' Suitsy The 'Suitsy' is one of the latest fads that is sure to raise a smile from anyone forced to wear the uniform all week. The all-in-one zip-up faux suit is machine washable, wrinkle resistant and is made of lightweight, ultra-breathable material. The onesie is so well made, lots of people say no one even notices they're not wearing a real suit. Price: £225.50 ($340.20) Make sure they never run out of battery with the Power Wallet. Firebox Bankers are on their phones all the time so give them a stylish way of recharging when the batteries run low. It's the size of a regular wallet and scarcely bigger than a credit card at just 15 mm thick. It's made of premium leather and crams in a 1400mAh battery in there to charge up your phone. Perfect for when you're out and about and run out of juice. Price: £59.99 ($90.38) Make them laugh with a password and security controlled personal ATM. Red5 The ATM Money Bank is a personal piggy bank with a twist -- it is complete with all of the features of a real ATM machine. It is password and security card controlled and has a sensor-activated warning alarm that goes off if sometime tried to access its money tray. It can be used as a savings aid or even just a petty cash dispenser. It only requires 3 x AA batteries and is able to handle a roll of physical cash. Price: £24.95 ($37.56) Stay traditional with a silver tie clip, money clip and cufflinks. Parkin and Lewis You can't go wrong with the classic tie clip, money clip and cufflink combo for the banker in your life. Parkin & Lewis do this stylish and affordable combination of the three. This set even allows you to have the items monogrammed for a personal touch. Price: £55 ($83) Everyone loves a leather note journal. Aspinal of London Smartphones maybe replacing the humble diary in this day and age but nothing beats a classic and stylish leather journal for note taking. This Aspinal Pocket Envelope Wrap Notebook is hand made from the highest -grade, soft and supple Brown Italian calfskin and would be a hit with any executive. There are 144 buttery-cream plain pages. Traditional and simply beautiful. Price: £40 ($65 as per the US site) Remind them of you every time they write with this Montegrappa pen. Montegrappa The Montegrappa skull fountain pen is sleek and daring but still perfect for work. The cartridge fountain pen has a medium nib and is presented in a beautiful box. It is made of black resin with ruthenium-plated trim and has a all-over skull motif. Price: £260 ($392) Be practical and personal with this handmade watch stand. MIJMOJ DESIGN Another way to stick in there memory is with the single watch stand by Mijmoj Design that can be personalised with a message. There is even an option to add a hidden, secondary engraving to the back face over two lines 'where you can include a longer message to make it that extra bit special.' Price: £25 ($37.60) Be fashionable and work smart with a Cambridge Satchel. Cambridge Satchel Company The Cambridge Satchel company does an array of work-friendly and beautifully crafted bags that are completely affordable as a present. One of our favourites is thjs 14-inch satchel, which features Vivienne Westwood's iconic squiggle print. It's 100% Leather, has branded nickel hardware, and untreated leather on buckle tabs and strap, which will darken with age. Price: £215 ($324) Surprise them with a personalised chopping board for all their dinner parties. Morgann Hill Designs If the banker in your life likes to entertain, get them a personalised stylish wooden chopping board to wow their guests. This Morgann Hill Designs board is available in walnut, mahogany, cherry, or maple wood and can be engraved the surname of anyone you want. It comes in 9' x 12' or 9' x 16'. Price: £24.79 (£37.30) Be the toast of the town with a gin tasting and distillery tour experience for two. Sipsmith Wine tasting is so old -- now it's all about gin. The Sipsmith 'Gin Tasting And Distillery Tour Experience For Two' package is totally affordable and perfect for any gin-lover. On arrival for the 1.5 hour tour, you'll be greeted with a glass of Sipsmith gin and tonic and then get the change t look around the 200-year-old distillery. There is even a tutored tasting session of the award-winning spirits. At the end, you'll get a 70cl bottle of London Dry gin. Price: £60 ($90) Match up their love for champagne and James Bon with the Bollinger 2009 Vintage Champagne Spectre Limited Edition Jeroboam. Bollinger Everyone loves champagne but if you want to get something a little bit more special than your average bottle, get them the Bollinger 2009 Vintage Champagne Spectre Limited Edition Jeroboam. The champagne comes in an elegant black wooden box branded with the Bollinger Logo in silver. The champagne itself is composed of 68% Pinot Noir and 32% Chardonnay and has been produced in small, old oak barrels so as not to give the wines the taste of wood or tannins. Price: £700 ($1,054) Unwind with a luxury spa package in the centre of London. EspaLife City workers rarely get downtime but if the banker in your life really needs to unwind and can't get away from work for very long, this package is the perfect solution. This day spa package is around two and half hours long but it's in the centre of London at the Corinthia hotel. It includes full use of the spa facilities, access to the gym, sauna, and swimming pool as well as a glass of Champagne or freshly squeezed orange juice on arrival. A light lunch will also be served in the Spa Lounge and there'sa stress eliminator massage. Price: £315 ($474.42) Surprise someone with an epic one-month membership at ThirdSpace. ThirdSpace A voucher or gym membership is usually a pretty boring gift but we can guarantee anyone receiving even just a one-month membership to ThirdSpace in Soho or Marylebone will be overjoyed. The luxury gym has three climbing walls, an entire floor of cardio equipment, another floor of weights, a boxing ring, classes from 6.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., a swimming pool that's oxygenated, not chlorinated, and a spa, Pilates and yoga room and even a doctor's surgery. Price: £230 ($347)

