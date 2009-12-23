Wall Street's Christmas Displays: Graded From F To A

All of Wall Street got bailed out big time in the past year, so they return the favour by creating pleasing Christmas displays for the public to view.



Or, if not the public, then at least their employees.

So we took photos of the Christmas and Hannukah decorations in 12 Wall Streeters’ buildings and graded them on a scale from A+ to F.

There were some grumps, but most decorated pretty well, and a few were downright impressive.

They have been graded appropriately. (Of course it’s Christmas, so we can’t fail anyone.)

Take the tour >>

Goldman has zero holiday spirit displayed in their building. This guy should be decking the halls not mopping them. No better here either. Goldman laid down a cardboard non-slip road to these chairs that sadly, are not gathered around chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Grade: D- RBS in Stamford is really dull. At least their decorations match their budget Christmas party. Also boring, they are screening a non-Christmas movie. Grade: D The escalator on the way up to one of Merrill's entrances is spruced up nicely. And here's the tree in their main lobby, not bad. But the Merrill Menorah is on display at an entirely separate entrance. Segregation on Christmas/Hannukah? Grade: C- Bank of America went for size. Their tree is huge - overcompensating for something? Too easy. Grade: C The Finra building opted for two trees (but only one Menorah.) Grade: C+ The door to the Amex building had two sets of this dashing tree and Menorah duo. Grade: B- And they also have poinsettias scattered around the floor. Grade: B Citi got creative with their poinsettias. Nice. Grade: B+ BlackRock looks pretty. Grade: B+ JP Morgan has a mini festival of lights right next to their Christmas tree But not at their asset management arm's building! The tree is right when you walk in... and the Menorah is kind of off in the corner. Still, overall very strong. Grade: A- Brown Brothers Harriman has lit trees outside their building. Inside is excellent too. The Brown Bros went the whole 9 - presents, poinsettias, bows, wreaths, and the three elevator caverns all have matching boughs. Grade: A Drumroll please. UBS installs two small Christmas forests outside of one of their offices. Each tree is individually wrapped with its own string of lights. They also erect toy soldiers (outside of another building on Park) The UBS in Stamford is lame, but the NYC decos are so fantastic, we'll let this one slide Pass/Fail. Grade: P. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.