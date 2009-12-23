Wall Street's Christmas Displays: Graded From F To A

All of Wall Street got bailed out big time in the past year, so they return the favour by creating pleasing Christmas displays for the public to view.
Or, if not the public, then at least their employees.
So we took photos of the Christmas and Hannukah decorations in 12 Wall Streeters’ buildings and graded them on a scale from A+ to F.
There were some grumps, but most decorated pretty well, and a few were downright impressive.
They have been graded appropriately. (Of course it’s Christmas, so we can’t fail anyone.)
Goldman has zero holiday spirit displayed in their building. This guy should be decking the halls not mopping them.
No better here either. Goldman laid down a cardboard non-slip road to these chairs that sadly, are not gathered around chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Grade: D-
But the Merrill Menorah is on display at an entirely separate entrance. Segregation on Christmas/Hannukah? Grade: C-
Bank of America went for size. Their tree is huge - overcompensating for something? Too easy. Grade: C
The Brown Bros went the whole 9 - presents, poinsettias, bows, wreaths, and the three elevator caverns all have matching boughs. Grade: A
Drumroll please. UBS installs two small Christmas forests outside of one of their offices. Each tree is individually wrapped with its own string of lights.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.