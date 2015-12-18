24 people from around the world share the Christmas decoration that means the most to them

Balsam Hill An ornament from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The holidays are a time for families to come together over gifts, food, and special memories. For many, those memories extend to the decorations they use in their home.

Christmas tree providers Balsam Hill asked photographers around the world to share their most memorable decoration and explain why it’s special to them. The submissions spanned six different continents, revealing the touching stories behind the most cherished holiday memories.

We’ve put together a collection of some of our favourites, but you can see the full project here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.