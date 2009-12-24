Christmas Cheer: Tax Prof Blog Suggests "Gifts For That Special Tax Person"

Of all the blogging law professors out there, the Paul Caron of the Tax Prof Blog might be the most popular.



One reason is substance — he covers his subject tirelessly and thoroughly.

He somehow makes tax law look a little fun, and he’s definitely not above keeping us all up-to-date on celebrities’ tax mishaps.

And as we near the Christmas season, he’s been eliciting giggles with his “Christmas Gifts for that Special Tax Person.”

Today he suggested the IRS Commissioner’s “Signed Autograph,” currently on eBay for $9.99.

Yesterday he suggested an IRS Logo Plaque, available in solid mahogany and ranging in price from $85.95 to $2,815.95 for the 72″ x 72″ version.

Oh, Tax Prof Blog — that’s funny.

