Hipsters Are Now Decorating Their Beards For Christmas

Some show their holiday spirit by trimming a tree, others by trimming their beard.

Visual artist Katya Wildman documented a pack of these merry gentlemen in a photo series using her Samsung Galaxy Note Edge handset.

The men’s beards feature everything from candy canes to fake icicles. One man’s face is almost entirely wrapped in mistletoe.

Wildman spent nearly six hours helping the men achieve the festive designs.

There’s no denying that beards are experiencing a boom in 2014. Countless tumblrs are dedicated to documenting the most superior beard art, and one man has even used his beard to build a social-media empire.

Earlier this week, a London-based advertising agency began selling beard baubles, Christmas ornaments specifically meant to be hung by your beard. They sold out within days.

The baubles sell for $US11 a pack and the agency is working hard to produce enough to keep them in stock. In the meantime, men will need to take a more DIY approach.

Here’s some inspiration.

Another’s facial fuzz holds a robin’s nest.

The men in the photo series all hail from Shoreditch, often called the “Brooklyn of London.”

If you want to try the look yourself, you can purchase beard baubles for only $US11.00 a pack.

However, the company that produced the baubles has experienced such tremendous demand that they have gone out of stock.

The baubles contain tiny bobby pins that allow them to be attached to your beard.

