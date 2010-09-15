Earthquake In Delaware, As Tea Partier And Anti-Masturbation Advocate Wins GOP Primary

The upset of the year was just announced by the AP, as Tea Partier Christine O’Donnell has won the GOP nomination for Senate in Delaware over Mike Castle.



In addition to the classic Tea Party issues, O’Donnell is infamous for her financial problems, and her career as an anti-sex, anti-masturbation advocate.

You can read all about her radical sex views here, a transcript of a show on MTV in the 90s, where she was among those featured for their radical views on chastity.

Of course, Democrats feel they may have gotten a break with the election of a radical, but… she has momentum, and the party should feel no confidence that she can’t carry through another month and a half until the election.

And Rachel Maddow has covered her views here.



