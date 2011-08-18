Christine O'Donnell Walks Out On Piers Morgan After Being Asked About Gay Marriage

2010 Republican Delaware Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell just walked out on an interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan.



Piers Morgan Tonight’s Jonathan Wald tweets: “Christine O’Donnell just walked out of her interview with Piers Morgan after he asked her about her views on Gay Marriage.”

Morgan tweets: BREAKING: Christine O’Donnell just walked out of my interview for @PiersTonight in disgust at my ‘rudeness’. Tune in at 9pm ET.

More from Piers Morgan:

“Ms O’Donnell wasn’t happy about me quizzing her re views on witchcraft and sex. But really flipped at gay marriage Qs. Ripped mike and fled.”

“My first ever walk-out in 25 years of interviews. I guess viewers can decide if I was ‘rude’ or not tonight at 9pm ET.”

The tea-party favourite made national headlines for defeating former Delaware Gov. Mike Castle in the GOP primary and for her campaign ad beginning “I am not a witch.”

O’Donnell’s book on the 2010 campaign, titled “Troublemaker,” was released yesterday.

Update: And here’s the video.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.