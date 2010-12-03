Christine O'Donnell Lands A Book Deal

She is going to make her book “one of the revolution’s catalysts.” Which (witch?) revolution is unclear.



The book will be pubbed in August 2011. No word yet on what she is being paid for it. From Galley Cat.

The book will “embody O’Donnell’s identification with America’s frustrations and concerns with the current political climate.” It will also explore how she beat a veteran politician in the 2010 U.S. Republican primary in Delaware, earning the support of Tea Party members and plenty of media attention.

O’Donnell had this statement: “The 2010 midterm elections were just the beginning—the first rumblings of a revolution that has not fully erupted. I plan on making my book one of the revolution’s catalysts.”

