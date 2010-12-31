Christine O'Donnell Says Fed Investigation Is A 'Thug' Political Tactic

Is it a witchhunt?



The AP reported on Wednesday that former Republican Senate candidate and tea-partier Christine O’Donnell was the target of a federal investigation.

Now, a “top Delaware Republican” confirms to Politico that O’Donnell is indeed under investigation for “misusing campaign funds.”

O’Donnell raised more than $7 million during her run for office. Her former aides have accused her of irresponsibly handling funds in the past, going so far as to say O’Donnell used campaign funds to pay her home rent.

Now Washington-based advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging O’Donnell used campaign funds for personal expenses.

“I was told by the state party chair that the complaint he filed was alive and under investigation after the election,” said the Delaware Republican source.

This morning on Good Morning America O’Donnell, who was making the morning rounds, responded saying that the charges were “thug tactics.”

“There’s been no impermissible use of campaign funds whatsoever…You have to look at this whole thug politic tactic for what it is…I’m confident that we will be cleared of any charges.

You don’t need a tipster to show that this was politically motivated. We were informed that the Delaware political establishment was going to use every resource available to them, including launching phony investigations…tying me up with lawsuits to make sure I can’t move forward politically…I even expect more things to come, that’s their tactic.”

Video below.

