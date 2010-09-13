Is The Future Of Politics A Tea-Partier Who Was Nearly Foreclosed On Her Home?

Tomorrow is GOP primary day in Delaware where longtime Congressman Mike Castle is vying for his party’s nomination against upstart candiate Christine O’Donnell, a tea partier with the support of Sarah Palin.



According to WaPo, the state party is freaking out about fringey O’Donnell, who has run for Senate multiple times in the past and failed. But this time she’s running a shockingly good campaign on a shoestring budget. Obviously the Palin endorsement helps.

But maybe a lot of voters can relate to her

The reason, state GOP officials argue, is that O’Donnell is simply unqualified to hold office. A two-time losing candidate against then-Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. – whose old seat she and Castle are seeking – O’Donnell has a history of financial difficulties documented in the Wilmington News Journal that includes an IRS lien, a near-foreclosure on her mortgage and a dispute with her alma mater for not paying college expenses. She has a tiny campaign operation and, for most of the year, she received virtually no grass-roots financial support within Delaware.

Financial difficulties, a near-forelcosure, and a battle with the IRS? Sounds like someone voters might connect with these days.

Mike Castle, on the other hand, is a lifetime politician and lawyer.

