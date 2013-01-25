EXCLUSIVE: Watch Christine Largarde Drink Water And Schmooze Some Guy In A Lounge

Photo: Business Insider

One of the big stars of this year’s Davos conference is International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.She’s not just a star because she’s famous and powerful. She is also getting buzz for her ability to be perfectly smooth and charming 18 hours a day, no matter how insufferable the folks are she has to deal with.



And that reputation, it seems, is deserved.

I was minding my own business in one of the Congress centre lounges this morning when who should sit down next to me but Christine Lagarde.

She was immediately enveloped in a scrum of photographers, TV cameras, and schmoozers, of course. And in the ensuing 20 minutes, she held impromptu discussions with a half-dozen folks who played musical chairs in the seat next to her.

It was impressive to behold the ease with which Lagarde made every dime-a-dozen world-leader-guy feel like there was no one more important to her in the world.

Here’s one 45-second interaction:

