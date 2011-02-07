One Thing You Didn't Know About Christine Lagarde

French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde is the subject of a long profile in UK’s The Independent.



One thing you probably didn’t know about her is this: As a teen she was on the French synchronised swimming team.

Some other things to know: She’s eager to clamp down on unnecessary commodity futures speculation, she’s still pushing for a “transaction tax” on financial activity, and she says the deadline for solving some of the big Eurozone issues is the EU summit in March.

Read the whole profile here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.