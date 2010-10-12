French Finance Minister Says Women Inject "Less Libido" Into Business

French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde spoke to Christiane Amanpour on ABC’s “This Week” about the European push for austerity (via Huffington Post).

While the majority of the conversation centered on the success of French spending cuts and taxes on the European banking system, Lagarde made some more interesting comments about what drives the decision making of men and women in business.

Lagarde suggested, around 6:20, that women inject “less libido” and “less testosterone” into dealmaking and making points in business arguments.

Notably, Lagarde also described her reaction to the collapse of Lehman Brothers as “holy cow.”



