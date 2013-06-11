39-Year-Old Ex-Wife Of An 83-Year-Old Former Banker Is On Food Stamps And Thinks He Owes Her More Money

The 39-year-old ex-wife of an 83-year-old former Morgan Stanley vice president is now on welfare and she thinks that her ex-husband is hiding his millions, the New York Post’s Julia Marsh reports.



Christine Jensen, a former medical receptionist, married financier George Bruce Leib back in 2007. She filed for divorce six years later.

Jensen, who quit her job when she got married, told the Post that she lives on $1,000 she gets from Leib every month and that she now has to used food stamps.

She thinks she deserves more money. She also told the paper that she’s sick and can’t work.

Leib, who left Morgan Stanley in 2008, said that he only has net worth of $26,000. He claims that he lost his fortune in the 2008 financial downturn, according to the report.

FINRA records show that Leib worked at Morgan Stanley from 1978 until April 2008. Before that, he worked at Reynolds Securities for two years.

They didn’t sign a prenup.

