Christina Romer's Last Spin-Job: "We Are Seeing Steady Growth"

Outgoing Obama economic advisor Christina Romer is doing her last post-jobs report spin on Bloomberg.



First she addressed rumours that her departure has something to do with tension with Larry Summers. She says that’s absolutely false, and that she totally had a full seat at the table, meeting with Obama almost every day.

And then she got to the spin, saying that hte 71K private sector job creation amounted to “steady growth,” though she admitted it was less than the desirable level.

And beyond that, she says she’s proud of the policies she’s pursued, especially the idea of more aide to the states, given that today’s jobs report showed about 50K jobs lost on the state and local level.

