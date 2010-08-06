Obama's Top Economist Quits, One Night Before Having To Spin One More Lousy Jobs Report

Obama’s top economic advisor, professor Christina Romer, is quitting.



Apparently the decision is her own, and the split is cordial, although not surprisingly she didn’t get as much access to the President as she’d hoped.

Of course anyone who thought that any President would be more likely to listen to an academic, rather than a political handler (like Rahm) was always doomed to be mistaken.

We can’t help but observe that the news comes out one night before the monthly job figures (background here). It was part of her job to always write the post-release spin, and explain how a seemingly bad number was actually good. Tomorrow will probably be her last one. Her last day will be September 3.

