Christina Ricci Inspires New Selfie Trend #Riccing After Squeezing Into A Fridge

We’ve seen planking, milking, Tebowing, Jennifer Lawrencing, the Selfie Olympics, group selfies known as “usies,” and now, ladies and gentlemen, we have #Riccing.

The new selfie trend is inspired by 5’1 actress Christina Ricci, who is so petite she can fit in washer, dryers, and refrigerators!





Being small does have its benefits however. Look out for my new photo series, ‘I Can Fit In That!’. pic.twitter.com/sM6HWY6ueD

— christina ricci (@ChristinaRicci) November 25, 2013

Yes, pants would have been more appropriate fitting-into-fridge attire. But, hey, I saw my opportunity and took it. pic.twitter.com/s3lhRg9Bg3

— christina ricci (@ChristinaRicci) November 27, 2013

But #Riccing went viral Tuesday after the actress appeared on “Live With Kelly and Michael.” The morning show hosts took note of Ricci’s tweets and did a few poses of their own.

“Kelly fits in tiny places! #Riccing under her desk. Christina Ricci”

“Look who else fits in tiny places!! Lol Michael #Riccing under a table. #ChristinaRicci.” For the record, Strahan is 6 foot 5 inches. Since then, many people have embraced the trend.





















