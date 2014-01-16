Christina Ricci Inspires New Selfie Trend #Riccing After Squeezing Into A Fridge

Aly Weisman

We’ve seen planking, milking, Tebowing, Jennifer Lawrencing, the Selfie Olympics, group selfies known as “usies,” and now, ladies and gentlemen, we have #Riccing.

The new selfie trend is inspired by 5’1 actress Christina Ricci, who is so petite she can fit in washer, dryers, and refrigerators!


But #Riccing went viral Tuesday after the actress appeared on “Live With Kelly and Michael.” The morning show hosts took note of Ricci’s tweets and did a few poses of their own.

“Kelly fits in tiny places! #Riccing under her desk. Christina Ricci”

“Look who else fits in tiny places!! Lol Michael #Riccing under a table. #ChristinaRicci.” For the record, Strahan is 6 foot 5 inches. Since then, many people have embraced the trend.










