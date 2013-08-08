Arianna Huffington's 24-Year-Old Daughter Admits 'Cocaine Almost Killed Me'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Arianna Huffington’s daughter, Christina, wrote a revealing article about addiction for Glamour magazine.

Despite coming from a childhood filled with financial privilege and being “showered with attention and love,” 24-year-old Christina Huffington — the daughter of Congressman Michael Huffington and Huffington Post founder, Arianna Huffington — is

opening upabout a seven-year cocaine addiction that nearly killed her.

Christina says her addiction started when she was just 16 years old after a friend brought the drug over to her house. She described the moment in a revealing piece in this month’s Glamour magazine:

In a millisecond I was overcome with euphoria. Every insecurity vanished. My friend and I stayed up until 6:00 A.M., sitting on my bed, taking pictures of ourselves, and laughing. And just like that, cocaine became a regular thing. My friends and I would go to the mall after school; we said we were getting chicken fingers, but I’d meet the drug dealer and spend $US50 on a gram, then a longtime housekeeper would pick us up. We didn’t even have our licenses, but there we were, doing coke at each other’s houses.

instagram.com/christinahuffington Christina teased her tell-all on her Instagram account, writing ‘Have a mad personal piece out in the September issue of Glamour.’

After a few months of doing coke by herself “in the school bathroom” or “at home before writing a paper,” Christina’s housekeeper found the drugs and alerted her high-profile mother.

“My mum freaked out,” Christina writes in the Glamour article. “Every few weeks, she’d randomly drive me to the doctor for drug tests … But amazingly I was able to stop cold turkey. For a while.”

After focusing on her academics and getting into Yale University, Christina stayed sober until sophomore year of college.

“I saw someone doing cocaine in a dorm room. I thought, I can do it; it’s been three years! But with one hit I was off to the races again, using four days a week,” writes Christina. “I’d start in the morning and snort coke six or seven times before bed.”

instagram.com/christinahuffington ‘Like mother, like daughter ! Getting ready to go on TODAY’ Christina posted this morning.

“Cocaine was my drug,” Christina explained further during an appearance on the “Today” show this morning with her mother. “It really quickly erased all of my insecurities, all my fears, all my ideas of ‘I’m not good enough’ and all of a sudden, with one line, I was on top of the world.”

The addiction quickly took over her life.

“It was very unglamorous,” Christina told “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. “It was very much me, alone in my apartment, using drugs all day from morning until night.”

Christina’s world came to a halt when one day her heart was racing so fast after a cocaine binge that she called her mother, confessed everything and checked herself into a hospital.

She has remained sober ever since, and now wants to encourage other addicts to seek help.

“What I want to show is that addiction can strike no matter what,” Christina explains on why she decided to come forward with her story. “You can come from a loving family, you can have financial resources and you can still feel that pit of loneliness and emptiness and desire to fill it with substances.”

Watch Christina and Arianna Huffington discuss their experiences on this morning’s “Today” show:

