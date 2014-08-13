Here's One Thing About The Office That Hasn't Changed Since The Mad Men Era

The popular television show “Mad Men” gives viewers a glimpse into what it was like to work in the advertising industry during the 1960s, a time when the typical office environment was characterised by analogue technology, free-flowing martinis, and rampant sexism.

But while you’d probably get fired for drinking on the job today, “Mad Men” star Christina Hendricks wants the world to know that there’s one important part of the old-timey office that has remained in tact: the men are still making a lot more money than the women.

In a new video for the website Funny or Die, Hendricks reprises her role as the secretary-turned-bigwig Joan Holloway. But instead of the familiar space of Sterling Cooper & Partners, Holloway is seen this time trying to adjust to the 21st century office.

Coworkers gawk as Holloway struggles to learn the difference between a computer and a type writer, and indulges in cigarettes and alcohol in the office.

But when one of the other women suggests that she doesn’t understand the modern office, Holloway reveals the reason for her anachronistic behaviour: she’s making a point about how women still aren’t treated equally when it comes to pay.

Holloway lets her coworker know that today, women in the U.S. make 23% less money than their male counterparts. And, she says, women account for 70% of the minimum wage workforce, but just 15% of Fortune 500 CEO jobs.

“So I figure if we’re going to run our business like it’s the 1960s, I’m going to act like it,” she quips.

Here’s the full video:

Modern Office with Christina Hendricks from Funny Or Die

