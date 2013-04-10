The Most-Searched Character On 'Mad Men' Isn't Don Draper

Christina Hendricks is the most-searched character on ‘Mad Men.’

Don Draper may be getting all of the ladies on “Mad Men,” but he’s not the biggest hit with the fans online.



According to both Yahoo and Google search statistics, viewers of the hit AMC series aren’t searching for Jon Hamm or Don Draper, despite much of the show’s advertising for the new season revolving around the character.

Rather, people are searching for Christina Hendricks, who plays Joan Holloway, on both search engines.

Yahoo says searches for Hendricks were eight times more prevalent than Hamm.

Here are the most searched characters from the series on both Yahoo and Google:



Yahoo Google 1. Christina Hendricks (Joan Holloway) 1. Christina Hendricks 2. January Jones (Betty Draper) 2. Jon Hamm (Don Draper) 3. Jessica Paré (Megan Draper) 3. January Jones 4. Jon Hamm 4. Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olsen) 5. Elisabeth Moss 5. John Slattery (Roger Sterling)

