This Is The Christina Hendricks Ad For Johnnie Walker From The 'Mad Men' Premiere

Christina Hendricks for Johnnie Walker

AMC’s premiere of Season 6 of Mad Men featured a nice ad for Johnnie Walker starring Christina Hendricks — who plays Joan, of course.



Hendricks has been JW’s pitchwoman for several months and the ad isn’t new.

But liquor brands have limited TV budgets because of the age/audience restrictions surrounding the promotion of hard booze on television.

JW clearly isn’t stupid. It’s after 9 p.m. on a school night, it’s Mad Men, and Hendricks, as usual, looks like she could peel paint off the walls just by walking into the room. Hence the buy.

JW’s global agency is BBH:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.