Christina Hendricks Is The New Voice Of Baskin-Robbins; Winskie Leaves Porter Novelli -- Here's Today's Ad Brief

Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks has been cast as Baskin-Robbins’ new spokeswoman. Although she has lent her voice for the ice cream company’s “flavortising” campaign, Baskin-Robbins has yet to show the bombshell’s body in an ad.



Julie Winskie, the president of Porter Novelli, has left the firm after 25 years.

WPP’s MediaCom hired Sasha Savoc as its CEO.

After a six year stint, Ken Slater has left CB+P, where he worked on campaigns including Jell-O.

Sasha Savic has been named CEO of MediaCom.

Read The Brief every morning at Business Insider’s new Advertising news channel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.