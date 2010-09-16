My Colleague Groped Me After A Goldman-Sponsored Strip Club Outing

At first glance, the main complaint of the gender discrimination lawsuit (embedded eblow) that three women filed against Goldman Sachs today is that because men already fill the senior ranks at Goldman, they favour the men below them, making it easier for them to get the good jobs and paychecks, which makes it harder for women to rise above them.



The women admit that the gender bias might be subconscious, but say that firm-wide, it’s preventing women from moving up in the firm.

Then you get to the good stuff >>>

When Christina Chen-Oster first joined Goldman in 1997, she says she was encouraged to join everyone in her group on a Goldman-sponsored outing to Scores, a strip club. THEN…

From the lawsuit:

At the end of the evening, a married male Associate in her group insisted that he escort her to her boyfriend’s apartment building a few blocks away. In the hallway outside the apartment, the male colleague surprised Chen-Oster by pinning her against a wall, kissing and groping her, and attempting to engage in a sexual act with her. Chen Oster did not invite of welcome the attempt, and had to physically defend herself.

The male is not named. Apparently he apologized the next day and asked her not to say anything, but later told the male sitting next to him what happened. The male colleague then told her supervisor, and soon after, she started being ostrasized at work.

Soon after, one of her male colleagues made fun of her using mock “Chinese”:

A male salesperson sent racially offensive emails around the group, including one entitled, “Learn Chinese in 5 Minutes,” which included statements such as “Our meeting is scheduled for next week… Wai Yu Cum Nao?” and “Great … Fu Kin Su Pah.”

Read the lawsuit below. Or go straight to the 15 craziest claims in it >>>

Goldman Lawsuit



