Christina Aguilera Shows Off Weight Loss At 'The Voice' Event

Aly Weisman

The “Voice” judge Christina Aguilera debuted a much slimmer frame at the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

After reuniting with fellow judges Adam Levine and Cee-Lo Green and host Carson Daly  Aguilera told reporters, “I needed a moment to step away. Thank god for Shakira. She did a beautiful job.”

“I’m the type of person that I cannot live in front of a camera 24 hours a day,” the 32-year-old singer continued. “I have to take breaks and stay connected with myself, and I think it’s important so that you can then be your best on-camera and find your own happiness with it.”

Looks like “stepping away” did a body good for Aguilera, who showed off her svelter figure in a tight pink dress at the NBC press event over the weekend:

Aguilera gave fans a peek at her weight loss in May, tweeting the below photo from the set of a music video shoot.

 Aguilera had a fuller frame during her first season as a judge on “The Voice” in 2011.

But that never stopped her from ruling the red carpet, here at the Alma Awards in 2012.

Or rocking out on-stage, like at the American Music Awards in 2012.

She’s had quite a few transformations since her “Dirrty” days in 2002. All for the better!

