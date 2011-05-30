O! SAY CAN YOU...7 Celebrity Performances Of The National Anthem Gone Bad

For celebrities, singing the “Star Spangled Banner” is the perfect opportunity to shine in front of a national audience…or fall flat on your face.
There is little room for error when you are singing a song that (mostly) everyone knows.
These celebrities learned that lesson the hard way.
From trying to remix the classic tune (seriously) to forgetting entire lines, we selected some of the most infamous celebrity performances of the national anthem.
Based on the amount of sporting events this long-weekend there will be plenty of opportunities to add to this list.
USA, USA!
A classic in messing up the national anthem. Though this one was done on purpose.
R. Kelly attempted to remix the national anthem. There was clapping, there was dancing, there was a completely different tune.
Despite writing the lyrics on the palm of his hand, Michael Bolton still managed to mess up. Even the guy behind him broke out into a smile.
Steven Tyler probably thought it would be funny to end the song that way. For a lot of people, it was not.
And, of course, we had to include Christina Aguilera. The former pop princess dominated Super Bowl headlines with her performance at this year's game.
