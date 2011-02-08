Gambling Controversy Surrounds Christina Aguilera's National Anthem Flub

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Photo: AP

If you haven’t heard by now, Christina Aguilera messed up the words to the National Anthem before last night’s Super Bowl.The mistake was widely criticised by patriotic citizens, but was met with even more anger from bettors who were screwed by Aguilera’s rendition of the song.



She skipped a full line, instead singing some combination of words from the second line, which skewed the length of the anthem. The over/under for the Anthem was set at 1:54 and Aguilera’s version clocked in at separate times of 1:53 and 1:54 according to Sportsbook.com. Initially it appeared likely that the under was going to be declared the winner while those that chose the over were going to get hosed.

But, Sportsbook.com recognised the problem and has decided to pay winnings to both sides of the prop. We’ll see if others follow suit.

