Christina Aguilera Offered $3M To Be Spokeswoman For 'Big & Beautiful' Dating Site—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyJeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg donated one million each to the Obama Super PAC. Katzenberg is one of the largest donors to the Obama campaign and even hosted a private meeting with President Obama and former President Bill Clinton at his home earlier this month.
- “America’s Next Top Model” winner Whitney Thompson has offered Christina Aguilera $3 million to be the face of her website aimed toward heavy set people, TheBigandTheBeautiful.com. As part of the deal, Aguilera would agree to at least one TV commercial, one radio commercial, two photo shoots, and four public appearances. While Aguilera has said she “loves” her new curves, no word on if she has officially signed on yet.
- Two ex-L.A. Times editors join BuzzFeed in a push to cover Hollywood. Richard Rushfield, who ran the entertainment section of the L.A. Times website from 2005-09, has been will head a new Los Angeles bureau for the social news site as Kate Aurthur, former west coast editor of Newsweek/The Daily Beast, joins to cover television, film and celebrities.
- The current (and sixth) season of ABC’s “Private Practice” will be its last. The show’s future has been in question since May, when lead actress Kate Walsh announced she was leaving after the season’s thirteenth episode. That instalment will now be the series finale.
- Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael attempted—and failed—at an intervention for his actress daughter this weekend after this email exchange discussing Lohan’s recent drug and alcohol use.
- 24-year-old British singing sensation Adele and her boyfriend Simon Konecki have welcomed a baby boy. Even as the Grammy winner thrilled fans with the recent release of new material, the James Bond theme song “Skyfall,” Adele was “totally laying low and nesting,” a source recently told People. “She is just thrilled [about becoming a mum].”
- James Franco has been spotted hand-in-hand and on a haunted hayride with his new girlfriend, “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. “They have been seeing each other for a little over a month, but things are going well.”
