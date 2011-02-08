Christina Aguilera Would Like The World To Know She Does Not Hate America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Christina Aguilera wasted no time explaining, defending, and apologizing for her Super Bowl nation anthem flub yesterday. Via the Guardian:Amid a growing Twitter storm, Aguilera said in a statement: “I can only hope that everyone could feel my love for this country and that the true spirit of its anthem still came through.”



Rest assured world, “What so proudly we watched at the twilight’s last gleaming?” was not part of an evil, subversive plot to undermine America’s enjoyment of the Super Bowl.

Missed Aguilera’s performance? Watch it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.