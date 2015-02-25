Christina Aguilera's impression of Britney Spears is incredible

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears are undoubtedly the bubblegum pop queens of the late 90s, and last night, Aguilera proved she had the vocal chops to take over for Spears if she ever needed to.

Aguilera appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday night to play random musical impressions with Jimmy Fallon, and she totally nailed her impression of Spears.

Take a listen around 1:57:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“That was something I always wanted — that was amazing,” Fallon exclaimed after giving Aguilera a standing ovation.

It almost rivals Adam Levine’s Michael Jackson impression, The Huffington Post points out.

Aguilera also does a pretty mean Cher.

