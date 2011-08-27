Christina Aguilera Sells Sunset Strip Home For $4.6 Million After Huge Price Chop

Meredith Galante
Christina's houseTo be exact, X-Tina sold this house for $4,653,815.

Photo: Via The Real Estalker

After more than three years on the market, Christina Aguilera sold her Los Angeles home on top of the Sunset Strip for $4.6 million (via The Real Estalker).The 6,500-foot-house has four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

Aguilera originally purchased the home in April 2003 for an even $5 million. 

When Aguilera first put the house on the market in 2008, she listed it for $7.99 million–the final sale price is a serious discount.

The house sits on .31 acres of land and has a view of the city lights. The house has a private pool and a hot tub. It also features an in-door bar and professional screening room for at least 15 people.

The deck of Christina Aguilera's former Sunset Strip home

Seating area with fireplace, overlooking pool

Professional screening room

The bar

Outdoor lounge area

Family room

One of the four bedrooms

A large bedroom that seems to have Christina's decorating flair

The gym/massage room

View of the fireplace

Living room

Another view of family room

