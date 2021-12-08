Christina Aguilera channeled the ‘Dirrty’ music video look 19 years later at the People’s Choice Awards

Christina Aguilera at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021, and promoting her single ‘Dirrty’ in 2002. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Theo Wargo/WireImage

Christina Aguilera channeled her iconic “Dirrty” music video at the People’s Choice Awards.

Aguilera wore black and yellow chaps and a bodysuit for a performance of the hit song.

The music video was released in 2002, when Aguilera was just 21 years old.

Christina Aguilera wore an outfit seemingly inspired by her iconic “Dirrty” music video at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday evening.

Aguilera received the first-ever Music Icon award at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California, according to Vulture, and performed a melody of her biggest hits, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.”

For her performance of “Dirrty,” Aguilera wore black and yellow chaps and a bodysuit. The outfit was similar to the chaps she wore while promoting and performing the single in New York City in 2002, as well as the outfit she wore in the music video.

Christina Aguilera in the ‘Dirrty’ music video. Christina Aguilera/YouTube

She also wore the outfit while posing for photos after the performance.

The “Dirrty” music video, which was directed by David LaChapelle and set in a boxing club, was released after Aguilera broke free of her management in 2002, according to The Irish Times. She was just 21 years old at the time.

Aguilera told The Irish Times that the music video was her way of showing she was proud of her sexuality and her vulnerability.

“It was that pop-star time of N’Sync, the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, and me. When we came out, there was an essence of innocence that you had to sort of portray blindly,” Aguilera told the publication. “And I wasn’t about to play that game, I wasn’t that girl. I really wanted to be honest and truthful.”