7 Things We Can Tell About NBC's "The Voice" Just From The Promo Stills

A little more than a month from now, “The Voice” — an “American Idol” knockoff with the grand scale to match — will premiere on NBC.



That’s well before this season of “Idol” itself comes to a close. And while the two shows won’t compete directly for airtime, NBC is clearly betting that fans of the old standby are getting restless and hankering for a fresh take on the starmaking model.

And their spring premiere date gives them a fan-winning head start over Simon Cowell’s “The X Factor,” which Fox will roll out this fall.

An extended trailer for the show made the rounds on TV this morning. Then a smattering of press photos showed up — not many, mind you, but just enough to tell us what “The Voice” has in store for primetime.

It's splashy and over-the-top, with room for a powerhouse band. But this photo tells us three key things. One: Notice the stage is behind the mentors' robot thrones. (There are 'mentors,' not 'judges,' on 'The Voice.') They'll be evaluating some contestants without looking at them. Two: The distance between the chairs indicates the mentors won't do much whispered conferring, like the 'Idol' group does. And three: Forgive us if we're verging on body language expert territory, but it seems clear from his stance in this shot that Green is the unofficial leader of this panel. Now, note the hand centrepiece... You'll be seeing this emblem a lot. The round, electric-blue logo of 'American Idol' isn't as strong a symbol of the show as even, say, Randy Jackson's spangled jackets. Perhaps that's one place NBC feels 'The Voice' can top 'Idol' -- so they're pushing the 'V' hard. And host Carson Daly is game to help the cause. Adam Levine will be the brutally honest, devil-may-care mentor. As clearly evidenced by his feet-on-the-desk, no-rules slouch. Not to mention his denim jacket. Cee-Lo Green will be the outspoken mentor. Just look at him, singing and dancing and expounding so passionately he can't even close his mouth for the camera. Green's words will outnumber the other judges' 3 to 1. Aww -- Blake Shelton will be the cuddly, nice mentor. He looks so gentle in all his promo pics, you can already picture tearful, excoriated contenders turning to him for a kind word. Christina Aguilera will be the... well, they haven't figured that out yet. We're guessing, based on Aguilera's personality, that she'll be this panel's dose of breathy admiration. But it's not like she's all smiles in these photos -- she's way more focused on perfecting the position of her hands on her hips. So Aguilera's contribution to the tone is indeterminate right now. And Daly will dress the same way he has since 1994. Minus the Airwalks. Maybe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.