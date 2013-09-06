These Rare And Gorgeous Photos Of Kate Moss Are Up For Auction In London

Forget newcomers
Cara Delevingneand
Kate Upton— Kate Moss is still the world’s most famous supermodel.
The 5’7” British beauty has been photographed by a bevvy of talented photographers, dated her fair share of rockstars, and even married The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince in 2011.
Through it all, the gorgeous party girl hasn’t seemed to age a day.
Now, Christie’s is auctioning some of the most iconic photographs of Moss, as well as paintings and sculptures inspired by fashion’s favourite muse.
With the blessing of Moss herself, there are over 58 different works for sale at the upcoming Christie’s auction in London on September 25.
The entire collection could be worth between $US2.145 million and almost $US3.25 million, according to Christie’s estimates. One of the paintings by Allen Jones called “Kate in Red” could be worth $US389,000 alone.
This image of Kate Moss on a bike for the December 1995 issue of Italian Vogue could sell for $US31,120 to $US46,680.
Inspired by erotic Polaroids by Carlo Mollino, this Stella McCartney 2003 campaign shot could be worth more than $US30,000.
Vintage Kate on a couch in the December 1995 issue of Italian Vogue could reach upwards of $US46,000.
Who doesn't love dogs? This shot of Moss in Malibu from 1994 is expected to sell for $US9,336 to $US12,448.
Kate's campaign shot for lingerie company Agent Provocateur from 2006 is expected to sell for anywhere between $US12,000 and $US18,000.
Posing with an elephant, this gorgeous shot of Moss in Nepal in March 1994 could sell for $US12,000 or more.
The I-D magazine June 2002 shoot is one of the most expensive photographs at auction, estimated to sell for $US62,240 to $US93,360.
This creepy, yet regal shot of Kate for W magazine in 2012 is expected to sell for $US38,900 to upwards of $US54,000.
And this picture for British Vogue in May 2003 could go for more than $US54,000 at the upcoming September auction.
