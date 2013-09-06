These Rare And Gorgeous Photos Of Kate Moss Are Up For Auction In London

Forget newcomers

Cara Delevingneand

Kate Upton— Kate Moss is still the world’s most famous supermodel.

The 5’7” British beauty has been photographed by a bevvy of talented photographers, dated her fair share of rockstars, and even married The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince in 2011.

Through it all, the gorgeous party girl hasn’t seemed to age a day.

Now, Christie’s is auctioning some of the most iconic photographs of Moss, as well as paintings and sculptures inspired by fashion’s favourite muse.

With the blessing of Moss herself, there are over 58 different works for sale at the upcoming Christie’s auction in London on September 25.

The entire collection could be worth between $US2.145 million and almost $US3.25 million, according to Christie’s estimates. One of the paintings by Allen Jones called “Kate in Red” could be worth $US389,000 alone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.