Christie's Is Auctioning Two 'James Bond' Cars Next Month

The 2008 Aston Martin from Quantum of Solace.

Photo: Christie’s

Christie’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of James Bond in theatres with an auction of lots of memorabilia, most notably two cars used in recent 007 films.Estimated to go for between $160,000 and $230,000, the 2008 Aston Martin 6 Litre V12 DBS 2-Door Coupe was one of seven driven by Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace.



The pre-production replica BMW Z8 roadster, made for The World Is Not Enough, is expected to sell for between $38,000 and $53,000. Buyer beware: Unlike in the film, the Z8 cannot be driven via remote control. It is not even considered roadworthy.

40 lots, including the Roadster, will be offered through an online auction from September 28 to October 8. The Aston Martin and nine other lots will be sold at a live auction in London on October 5.

Proceeds will go to UNICEF and other charities.

Pierce Brosnan with the BMW Z8 Roadster from The World Is Not Enough.

Photo: Christie’s

