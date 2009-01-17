Christie's Goes For Porn With Nude Madonna Photo

As luxury takes a downturn, it looks like Christie’s high-brow choices in auction items are too. The global auction house just announced they’ll be selling a 30-year-old nude photo of Madonna, which originally earned the Material Girl a measly $25 modelling fee. It’s now expected to sell for at least $10,000. While some porn might be classy, you might not want to hang this piece of above your living room mantle.



(Careful before clicking on the link. Photo is very NSFW!)

Huffington Post: The full frontal image was taken by Lee Friedlander and appeared in Playboy in 1985.

Matthieu Humery (mah-TYOO’ OO’-meh-ree), head of Christie’s photography department, says Madonna was a 20-year-old dancer trying to make ends meet when she answered Friedlander’s newspaper ad seeking a nude model in 1979.

He says six photos from the shoot were sold to Playboy and the one up for auction Feb. 12 is “maybe the most explicit one.”

