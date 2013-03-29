A Comically Large Elephant Bird Egg Could Sell For $45,000 At Auction

Christie’s will be selling this massive fossilized egg in London on April 24. It measures a whopping 12 inches long and nine inches in diameter; that’s roughly 100 times the average size of a chicken’s egg.

The pre-17th century egg comes from the now-extinct Madagascar Elephant Bird, which was the largest bird to ever live and measured 11 feet in height.

The world-famous auction house is expecting the gigantic egg to fetch between $30,000 and $45,000.

