Leonardo DiCaprio Watched This Painting Sell For A Record-Breaking $43 Million Last Night

After a disappointing sale of impressionist and modern art at Christie’s last week, the auction house did far better at last night’s sale of contemporary art, bringing in $247 million and setting some major new artist records.



Leonard DiCaprio was on hand, wearing a baseball cap and sitting with an art dealer friend, according to ArtInfo.

The actor didn’t appear to pull the trigger on any works of art, like he did this spring when he picked up a Salvador Dalí painting for $1.2 million, but some other major collectors made winning bids.

Diamond tycoon Laurence Graff paid $16.3 million for an Andy Warhol piece, and a New York dealer paid a record-breaking $43 million for a Roy Lichtenstein painting on behalf of an unnamed collector.

The 11-foot-tall spider sculpture that had been perched outside the auction house in Rockefeller Plaza sold for $10.7 million, far above its presale estimate of $4 million to $6 million.

