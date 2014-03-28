Investigators Blast 'Deficiencies' In Chris Christie's Bridgegate Report

The two Democrats who co-chair the New Jersey Legislature’s special committee dedicated to investigating allegations surrounding last September’s lane closures on the George Washington Bridge issued a statement Thursday criticising a report on the accusations conducted by lawyers hired by the office of Republican Gov. Chris Christie. New Jersey Assemblyman John Wisniewski and State Sen. Loretta Weinberg said the internal review, which was released by attorneys at the firm of Gibson, Dunn, and Crutcher LLP Thursday morning, had “deficiencies.”

“Lawyers hired by and paid by the Christie administration itself to investigate the governor’s office who then say the governor and most of his office did nothing wrong will not be the final word on this matter,” Wisniewski and Weinberg said in a joint statement. “The people of New Jersey need a full accounting of what happened. This review has deficiencies that raise questions about a lack of objectivity and thoroughness.”

Gibson, Dunn, and Crutcher’s review found Christie “did not know of the lane realignment beforehand and had no involvement in the decision to realign the lanes.” The lane closures led to days of gridlock in Fort Lee, N.J., and some Democrats have alleged they were ordered to retaliate against the town’s mayor for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid.

Wisniewski and Weinberg concluded by vowing to continue the Legislature’s investigation.

“We will continue to pursue our investigation wherever the facts lead. We want a full accounting of the lane closings and any related abuses of power and what can be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” they said.

