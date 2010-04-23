Christie's Auctions Off Adventures With The Rich And Famous

Photo: charitybuzz.com

Famous personalities, artists, and celebrities are donating their time to a Christie’s luxury auction aimed at raising millions for Earth Day.”A Bid to Save the Earth,” is raising funds for four nonprofit environmental groups.



There’s a live auction taking place today and a running silent online component where you can place your cash to bid for a studio visit with Jeff Koons, tennis lessons with John McEnroe, dinner and the theatre with actress Sigourney Weaver, or a day on the set with Australian leading man Hugh Jackman.

“It’s an unprecedented collaboration,” said Susan Cohn Rockefeller, according to Reuters, who is co-chair of the auction with husband David Rockefeller Jr., a philanthropist and environmental activist.

A sailing trip with Rockefeller is also up for sale and there’s still time to place your bids.

Sailing with David Rockefeller Jr. and Susan Cohn Rockefeller Sail along the Maine coastline with Susan Cohn Rockefeller and her husband David Rockefeller Jr. on his racing yacht. The deal includes lunch with the Rockefellers for you and three friends and a chance to talk about oceans and sailing with famous marine scientists. Estimated Value: $5,000 Current Bid: $1,000 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010 A Yankees day A day with Brian Cashman, an MLB executive for the New York Yankees. The Ultimate Yankees Package also includes four tickets to a Yankees home game in the 7th Row of the Stadium, in A-Rod's section for friends and family, just across from third base. Estimated Value: $3,000 Current Bid: $4,250 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010 Dinner with New York Giants football star Eli Manning and his wife Lunch with NFL QB, Eli Manning and his wife Abby at Fred's, courtesy of Barneys New York. Estimated Value: $5,000 Current Bid: $2,500 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010 Behind-the-scenes at Oprah's magazine Start with a tour of the Hearst headquarters, the Hearst art collection, and then sit in on an editorial meeting and have lunch with Editor in Chief of O, The Oprah Magazine, Susan Casey. After lunch watch a fashion run through and receive a fashion and beauty makeover from the creative director. Leave with a goodie bag of beauty products and books. Estimated Value: $6,000 Current Bid: $3,550 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010 Golf with Bill Clinton Enter the bid to win a round of golf with Bill Clinton at the Trump National Golf Course in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Estimated Value: $100,000 Current Bid: $32,000 Auction Closes: April 22,2010 Win a A VIP behind the scenes tour of the Today Show for you and 3 guests. The package includes a tour of the studio, set, and control room and a chance to meet the anchors after the show. Estimated Value: $5,000 Current Bid: $2,250 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010 Antarctic expedition Explore the Antarctic with the first person in history to walk to both the North and South Poles. Robert Swan is a polar explorer and environmentalist, and you can join him on his next trip - the International Antarctic Expedition in February 2011. Estimated Value: $20,000 Current Bid: $5,536 Auction Closes: May 6,2010 Day with Angela Missoni Preview the New Missoni Collection in Milan, attend a show fitting, have lunch with Angela Missoni, and receive VIP from row tickets to the show. Estimated Value: $7,500 Current Bid: $5,700 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010 Studio time with Jeff Koons A private tour of Jeff Koons' studio and time with the artist for up to 4 people. Estimated Value: $10,000 Current Bid: $2,000 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010

Falconing with Bobby Kennedy, Jr. An afternoon of falconing in Bedford, NY with Bobby Kennedy, Jr. for 2 people. Estimated Value: $5,000 Current Bid: $1,350 Auction Closes: May 6, 2010 Now check out a Sotheby's auction... See The Crazy Expensive Stuff That's Helping Push Sotheby's Back Towards Nosebleed Heights>>

