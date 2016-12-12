Report: Chris Christie turned down multiple Cabinet job offers from Trump

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shake hands before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was offered multiple Cabinet positions in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration but rejected each one, according to a report from NJ Advance Media.

The president-elect offered Christie the Cabinet posts of Homeland Security secretary and Veterans Affairs secretary, as well as other influential roles including a White House advisory job and the US ambassadorship to Italy, according to the report, which was confirmed by CNN Sunday night.

But Christie was apparently holding out for the position he wanted more than any other — attorney general. Christie was promised the job, CNN reported, but it was ultimately given to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions in November.

Christie was one of Trump’s earliest high-profile supporters during the campaign, and was on Trump’s short list for vice president before Trump opted for Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

Three days after the election, Pence replaced Christie as head of Trump’s transition team, in the wake of the conviction of two former Christie aides involved in the so-called Bridgegate scandal in New Jersey.

Christie has also signalled a desire to head the Republican National Committee — its chairman, Reince Priebus, will join the Trump administration as chief of staff in January. But reports have indicated that he will not be named to the position.

Christie is entering his last year as New Jersey governor, and he carries the unfortunate distinction of having the lowest approval rating of any state governor in the history of the Quinnipiac University poll.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.