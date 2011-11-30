CHRISTIE TO OBAMA: 'What The Hell Are We Paying You For?'

Never one to mince words, New Jersey governor Chris Christie responded to the Super Committee’s failure to reach a debt reduction agreement thusly:



“I was angry this weekend, listening to the spin coming out of the administration, about the failure of the super committee, and that the president knew it was doomed for failure, so he didn’t get involved. Well then what the hell are we paying you for?…It’s doomed for failure so I’m not getting involved? Well, what have you been doing, exactly?”

He also described President Obama as a “bystander” in the White House. And he didn’t stop there:

“In New Jersey, the reason [problems get solved] is because I called people into the room and said we’re going to solve this problem and I had people of good will on the other side who said they believed it was their obligation, regardless of party, to get done things like pension and benefit reform…Why the president of the United States refuses to do this is astonishing to me.”

To answer the question you are all asking right now: Yes, it is too late for Christie to get in the race…unless he were to run as an independent, which is, to put it mildly, unlikely (though, boy would that be a debate worth watching).

What is likely is that if Mitt Romney gets the nomination he will try to deploy Christie, who endorsed him earlier this year, as much as possible on the campaign trail presumably in part to make up for the fact no one particularly wants to hear Romney actually speak.





