Chris Christie's Wall Street Supporters Aren't Worried About Bridgegate

Republicans we spoke to on Wall Street think the Gov. Chris Christie “Bridgegate” is a non-event when it comes to him possibly running for president in 2016.

This is crucial as Christie has been very popular among the Wall Street set, and this crowd would likely provide a lot of money if Christie were to run for President.

One senior level New York-based investment banker said it’s “too early to matter.”

“Better now than in 2015 for a story like this to come out. Will be old news when it matters,” the banker said, adding that it’s too early for him to decide who he might support for president in 2016.

Another hedge fund manager said he thinks Christie will survive this.

“Obama has survived his drug use, Bengazi, Fast and Furious, IRS, etc. Clintons have survived Bill’s infidelities, [Hillary’s] commodity trading scandal and bungling of Benghazi, etc. People will forget Trafficgate in a few weeks [especially] if the responsible parties are dealt with,” the fund manager told us.

Another conservative hedge fund manager we spoke with said he didn’t have anything to say because he hasn’t been following the whole “fiasco.”

One Republican portfolio manager, who grew up in the same town in Jersey as Gov. Christie, called it a “non-event”.

The portfolio manager told us even though Gov. Christie is “well-liked in Jersey” he personally wouldn’t vote for him because he think he’s a “loud mouth, way over-weight and a good ole boy.”

Another Wall Streeter from New Jersey, who has worked in finance for over 30 years and plans to raise money for Christie, called the story “a weak attempt at petty political bitchiness.”

“If the Democrats think that a traffic issue is going to dissuade this Republican juggernaut on such a trivial issue they have already lost,” the Wall Streeter told us.

“People are so tired or will be at the end of 2016 — the next election — of Obama. This is the Democratic party trying to nitpick little things like the traffic argument. The bridge? What? Here’s the worst thing you can come up with for Chris Christie? He’s going to be the next Ronald Reagan. He’s going to win by a landslide.”

New documents published this week showed that a Christie aide knew about a controversial plan to close two traffic lanes on the George Washington Bridge back in the fall. It was believed that the traffic lanes were shut down in an effort to punish Fort Lee’s Mayor Mark Sokolich (D) because he didn’t endorse him for re-election.

Christie held a press conference today where he apologized saying he was “embarrassed and humiliated.”

He also said he fired Bridget Anne Kelly, the deputy chief of staff, who was involved in those email discussions with the Port Authority.

Christie said he’s going to try to meet with the Fort Lee mayor today.

