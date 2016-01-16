Chris Christie to Marco Rubio: 'If you're going to take shots at me, at least look me in the eye'

Screenshot/Fox New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio at the Fox Republican debate on Tuesday, January 14.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) “can’t even look me in the eye” while taking shots at his political career during Thursday’s GOP debate.

“Last night, with the shots being taken at me, and the person taking the shots can’t even look me in the eye,” Christie said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.“

He added: “Um, that’s not what voters want to see. They want to see you look somebody in the eye and that’s what we do every time.”

Host Joe Scarborough then asked whom Christie was referencing.

“Sen. Rubio,” the governor replied.

He was also pressed on “Fox & Friends” about Rubio’s accusations that he had previously supported Planned Parenthood, Supreme Court Justice’s Sonia Sotomayor’s appointment, and the Common Core curriculum in New Jersey.

“Well listen, when you just make stuff up, there’s no reason to get upset about it,” Christie said.

The Newark Star-Ledger wrote in separate instances that Christie supported both Planned Parenthood and Sotomayor’s appointment.

“You guys should really shred the Star-Ledger by now. … Whatever you read in the Star-Ledger, you should just think the opposite,” Christie told the cast of “Morning Joe.”

Christie’s comments were only the latest in a growing feud between him and Rubio.

A super PAC supporting Rubio had ran ads accusing Christie of being too liberal on education and gun control, according to The Washington Post. Christie then told The Post that Rubio “can’t slime his way to the White House.”

At Thursday’s Fox Business Network debate, moderator Neil Cavuto gave Rubio a chance to apologise for the attack against Christie. He passed.

“I like Chris Christie, but we cannot afford to have a president of the United States who supports Common Core,” Rubio said.

“We cannot afford to have a president of the United States who supports gun control,” he continued, adding that Christie “wrote a check to Planned Parenthood.”

Christie then called out Rubio for famously telling former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) during a previous debate that “someone told you that because we’re running for the same office, that criticising me will get you to that office.”

“It appears that the same someone’s been whispering in ol’ Marco’s ear, too,” Christie said. “When you’re a senator, what you get to do is just talk and talk. And you talk so much that nobody can ever keep up with whether what you’re saying is accurate or not.”

