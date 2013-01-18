Chris Christie Lambastes The NRA For Its 'Reprehensible' Anti-Obama Ad

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie came to the defence of President Barack Obama today, slamming the NRA’s “reprehensible” ad that lambasted Obama as an “elitist hypocrite.”



The NRA has taken heat for the ad, which slammed Obama for sending his children to a school where they have armed protection and accused him of thinking his children “are more important than yours.”

“I think any of us who are public figures, you see that kind of ad and you cringe,” Christie said Thursday at a press conference in Trenton.

“I’m a father who is a public figure, who has four children. And my children had no choice realistically in what I decided to do with my career and what affect that has had on their lives.”

Christie’s office tweeted out video of the passionate response Thursday evening.

“They’ve got real issues to debate on this topic,” Christie said of the NRA. “Get to the real issues. Don’t be dragging people’s children into this. It’s wrong. And I think it demeans them and makes them less of a valid, trusted source of information on the real issues.”

Here’s the video:

