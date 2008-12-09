Christie Hefner To Step Down From Playboy, Inspired By Obama's Election To Do Public Service

Is “inspired by Barack Obama‘s election to become in involved in public service” the new “taking time to pursue personal interests”?



Either way, Christie Hefner‘s resignation from Playboy is long overdue. She’s run the company for 20 years and it seems like every year there’s another story about how Playboy is going to make a comeback. Please, this is the most well known porn company in the world. The company should be doing gangbusters not dying a slow death.

Bloomberg: Hefner, 56, will remain on the board until her replacement is found, the Chicago-based company said today in a statement. Jerome Kern, who joined Playboy’s board of directors in 2002, will serve as interim non-executive chairman.

…The recession and a decline in ad spending led the company to a $5.2 million loss in the third quarter. Ad revenue in the magazine unit fell 14 per cent to $5.5 million.

In an appearance on CNBC today, Hefner said she “wouldn’t be able to step down if the company weren’t in such strong shape.” The election of Barack Obama also inspired her to become involved in public service…

…Playboy, founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953, rose 19 cents to $1.94 at 10:19 a.m. in New York Stock Exchange composite trading. The shares had plunged 81 per cent this year before today.

