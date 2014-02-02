Chris Christie Goes Scorched Earth On The New York Times And Former Ally

After a tenuous defence Friday night, the office of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Saturday blasted The New York Times and former Port Authority official David Wildstein, whose lawyer on Friday said that “evidence exists” implicating Christie in the George Washington Bridge scandal.

Christie’s camp wrote an email to political allies and friends entitled, “5 Things You Should Know About The Bombshell That’s Not A Bombshell.” The email was first reported by Politico’s Mike Allen and obtained by Business Insider.

The email first attacked The New York Times, which originally obtained the letter from Alan Zegas, Christie’s attorney, on Friday. The Times changed the lede of its story from saying Wildstein had the evidence to the more passive “evidence exists.”

“A media firestorm was set off by sloppy reporting from the New York Times and their suggestion that there was actually “evidence” when it was a letter alleging that ‘evidence exists,'” Christie’s office wrote in the email.

The next four points in the email defended Christie and attacked Wildstein. The email dug into Wildstein’s background — including a mention of a time when, as a 16-year-old, he sued over a local school board election.

The email also noted that Wildstein has been looking for immunity. His lawyer, Zegas, has said that Wildstein has a “story to tell” if he were granted immunity.

“Bottom line — David Wildstein will do and say anything to save David Wildstein,” the email reads.

The full email is below:

5 Things You Should Know About The Bombshell That’s Not A Bombshell 1. New York Times Bombshell Not A Bombshell. A media firestorm was set off by sloppy reporting from the New York Times and their suggestion that there was actually “evidence” when it was a letter alleging that “evidence exists.” Forced to change the lead almost immediately, the Times was roundly criticised, and its editor was forced to issue this extraordinary statement to the Huffington Post:

“We’ve made probably dozens of changes to the story to make it more precise. That was one of them. I bet there will be dozens more.”

2. As he has said repeatedly, Governor Christie had no involvement, knowledge or understanding of the real motives behind David Wildstein’s scheme to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge.

GOVERNOR CHRISTIE: “So what I can tell you is if people find that hard to believe, I don’t know what else to say except to tell them that I had no knowledge of this — of the planning, the execution or anything about it — and that I first found out about it after it was over. And even then, what I was told was that it was a traffic study. And there was no evidence to the contrary until yesterday that was brought to my attention or anybody else’s attention.” (Press Conference, 1/9/14)

3. The Governor first learned lanes at the George Washington Bridge were even closed from press accounts after the fact. Even then he was under the belief it was a traffic study. He first learned David Wildstein and Bridget Kelly closed lanes for political purposes when it was reported on January 8th.

GOVERNOR CHRISTIE: “And I knew nothing about this. And until it started to be reported in the papers about the closure, but even then I was told this was a traffic study.” (Press Conference, 1/9/14)

4. In David Wildstein’s past, people and newspaper accounts have described him as “tumultuous” and someone who “made moves that were not productive.”

As a 16-year-old kid, he sued over a local school board election.

He was publicly accused by his high school social studies teacher of deceptive behaviour.

He had a controversial tenure as Mayor of Livingston

He was an anonymous blogger known as Wally Edge

He had a strange habit of registering web addresses for other people’s names without telling them

Thomas L. Adams, Wildstein’s Council Running Mate: “It Was A Tumultuous Time.” (Shawn Boburg, “Ex-Blogger Is Governor Christie’s Eyes, Ears Inside The Port Authority,” Bergen Record, 3/3/12)

Robert Leopold, Livingston’s former Democratic Mayor: Wildstein Was “A Political Animal” Who “Frightened People.” (Shawn Boburg, “Ex-Blogger Is Governor Christie’s Eyes, Ears Inside The Port Authority,” Bergen Record, 3/3/12)

“He Was A Very Contentious Person.” (Shawn Boburg, “Ex-Blogger Is Governor Christie’s Eyes, Ears Inside The Port Authority,” Bergen Record, 3/3/12)

Wildstein Created “Culture Of Fear” Within Port Authority. “He and others referred to a ‘culture of fear’ within the authority, reflected in testimony from other authority officials about their reluctance to report to Mr. Foye or others what they considered an ‘odd’ request from Mr. Wildstein — to abruptly realign lanes that had been in place for decades and to tell no one about it.” (Ted Mann, “Port Authority Chief Testifies in George Washington Bridge Flap,” The Wall Street Journal, 12/9/13)

5. David Wildstein has been publicly asking for immunity since the beginning, been held in contempt by the New Jersey legislature for refusing to testify, failed to provide this so-called “evidence” when he was first subpoenaed by the NJ Legislature and is looking for the Port Authority to pay his legal bills.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich: “Look, from my perspective and Fort Lee’s perspective, we have credibility issues with Mr. Wildstein…He is certainly bucking for immunity.” (Susan K. Livio, “GWB letter raises credibility questions for Chris Christie, Port Authority official, politicians say,” Star-Ledger, 2/1/14)

Assemblyman John Wisniewski: “‘I am curious (Wildstein) has documents … he did not provide them to the committee when he was subpoenaed,’ Wisniewski added.” (Susan K. Livio, “GWB letter raises credibility questions for Chris Christie, Port Authority official, politicians say,” Star-Ledger, 2/1/14)

Bottom line – David Wildstein will do and say anything to save David Wildstein.

