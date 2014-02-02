The Daily News Destroys Chris Christie With A Brutal Cover

The Daily News says New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is “lying” in a brutal cover Saturday.

The cover follows claims made by former Port Authority official David Wildstein on Friday that there is evidence Christie knew about lane closures onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee as they were happening in September. Wildstein’s lawyer wrote a letter in which he said “evidence exists” tying Christie to having knowledge of the lane closures as they were ongoing.

Here’s the cover:

In a statement late Friday evening, the Christie administration denied Wildstein’s claims, and said that they proved Christie right.

“Mr. Wildstein’s lawyer confirms what the Governor has said all along — he had absolutely no prior knowledge of the lane closures before they happened and whatever Mr. Wildstein’s motivations were for closing them to begin with,” Christie’s office said in the statement.

“As the Governor said in a December 13th press conference, he only first learned lanes were closed when it was reported by the press and as he said in his January 9th press conference, had no indication that this was anything other than a traffic study until he read otherwise the morning of January 8th. The Governor denies Mr. Wildstein’s lawyer’s other assertions.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.