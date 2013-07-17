Christie Brinkley's Look-Alike Daughter Shot Her Very First Ad

Christie Brinkley’s lookalike daughter, Sailor, shot an age appropriate first ad for Claire’s.



The 15-year-old was decked out in bright accessories and all things One Direction related in the online ad.

Sailor also appeared in her very first magazine cover sitting alongside her mum, who came to fame as a CoverGirl and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.

Brinkley told Women’s Wear Daily that the first shoot “feels exciting, but until Sailor is out of high school we are keeping it in perspective. Sailor is first and foremost a student. Getting a good education will remain her primary focus. But I do think modelling is a great learning experience.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.